Arson attack on parked bus in Narayanganj late at night

Miscreants set fire to a bus that was parked on the side of the road in Fatullah area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

The incident occurred around 2:00 am early on Monday in front of the Income Tax Office in Isdair area on the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road.

The driver and his assistant were asleep inside the bus at the time. They realised what was happening immediately and narrowly escaped with their lives. According to them, major damage could be avoided because the fire was brought under control right away after it caught fire.