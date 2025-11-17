Arson attack on parked bus in Narayanganj late at night
The driver and his assistant were saved after they woke from the heat.
Miscreants set fire to a bus that was parked on the side of the road in Fatullah area of Narayanganj Sadar upazila.
The incident occurred around 2:00 am early on Monday in front of the Income Tax Office in Isdair area on the Dhaka-Narayanganj Link Road.
The driver and his assistant were asleep inside the bus at the time. They realised what was happening immediately and narrowly escaped with their lives. According to them, major damage could be avoided because the fire was brought under control right away after it caught fire.
Driver Nasir Uddin told journalists that the bus is used to transport workers of Russell Garments in the No. 1 Railgate area of the city.
After dropping the workers off in the Signboard area after midnight, he and his assistant Nayon fell asleep inside the bus. In the middle of the night, he suddenly woke up from the heat of the fire.
After waking up, Nasir Uddin saw flames at the driver’s seat. At their screams, locals rushed to the spot and quickly doused the fire with water. Two units from the Narayanganj Fire Service and police from Fatullah Model Police Station arrived shortly afterwards. The driver said he did not see who had set the fire.
Inspector (investigation) Anwar Hossain of Fatullah Model Police Station said that the fire was brought under control before it could spread throughout the bus. Major damage was prevented due to the awareness and quick response of the driver and his assistant. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being collected in an effort to identify the perpetrators, he added.