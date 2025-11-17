Gazipur Grameen Industrial Park signboard set on fire, crude bomb exploded
The signboard of Grameen Industrial Park in Kharajora of Gazipur’s Kaliakoir upazila was set on fire early Monday, while a crude bomb was also detonated in front of the main gate. The incident occurred around 4:45 am. Police have since been deployed in the area.
Grameen Industrial Park is located beside the Dhaka–Tangail highway in Kharajora. According to police and factory security staff, a group of miscreants set fire to the institution’s signboard beside the main gate and detonated a crude bomb in front of the gate.
Security personnel later brought the fire under control, though part of the signboard was damaged. Officers from Gazipur Industrial Police arrived at the scene after being informed.
Sirajul Islam, the factory’s security supervisor, said that around 4:45 am some miscreants set fire to the signboard in front of the facility and detonated a crude bomb before fleeing. Security guards extinguished the flames using water hoses.
Excavator Set on Fire
Meanwhile, in Mediashulai area of Kaliakoir upazila, miscreants set fire to an excavator, destroying most of the machine.
Kaliakoir Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdul Mannan said they have inspected the scene and legal action will be taken.