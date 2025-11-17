Gazipur Grameen Industrial Park signboard set on fire, crude bomb exploded

The signboard of Grameen Industrial Park in Kharajora of Gazipur’s Kaliakoir upazila was set on fire early Monday, while a crude bomb was also detonated in front of the main gate. The incident occurred around 4:45 am. Police have since been deployed in the area.

Grameen Industrial Park is located beside the Dhaka–Tangail highway in Kharajora. According to police and factory security staff, a group of miscreants set fire to the institution’s signboard beside the main gate and detonated a crude bomb in front of the gate.