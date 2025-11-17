Three crude bombs go off within half an hour in Manikganj, two injured

Three crude bombs exploded within half an hour in and around the Manikganj bus stand area on Sunday night, leaving two rickshaw-pullers injured.

The injured are Sagar Hossain of Bandutia in Manikganj municipality and Nabin Hossain of Beutha. They received treatment at the district general hospital.

According to police and multiple local sources, the explosions occurred on the night before the verdict in a crimes against humanity case against ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, which is scheduled to be delivered today, Monday.