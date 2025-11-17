Three crude bombs go off within half an hour in Manikganj, two injured
Three crude bombs exploded within half an hour in and around the Manikganj bus stand area on Sunday night, leaving two rickshaw-pullers injured.
The injured are Sagar Hossain of Bandutia in Manikganj municipality and Nabin Hossain of Beutha. They received treatment at the district general hospital.
According to police and multiple local sources, the explosions occurred on the night before the verdict in a crimes against humanity case against ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, which is scheduled to be delivered today, Monday.
Around 10:00 pm, unidentified assailants detonated two crude bombs in front of the “Adommo ’71” sculpture near the Manikganj bus stand. Police rushed to the scene and began an investigation.
About half an hour later, another crude bomb was detonated by unidentified perpetrators in front of the municipal supermarket, not far from the bus stand. Rickshaw-pullers Sagar and Nabin were injured in the blast and taken to the district hospital.
Aminul Islam, investigation officer at Manikganj Sadar Police Station, confirmed the incident: “Three crude bombs exploded in and around the Manikganj bus stand area. Police responded immediately. Two people sustained injuries and received primary treatment at the district hospital.”
He added that police patrols and security measures have been tightened at key locations in the town and surrounding areas, and efforts are underway to identify those involved.