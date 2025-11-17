Crude bomb explosions in front of Titumir college, Amtali, bus set on fire in Merul Badda

Two crude bomb explosions occurred in front of the main gate of Titumir College and at the nearby Amtali intersection in the capital.

Around the same time, miscreants set fire to a bus parked near the water tank beside BRAC University in Merul Badda. The incidents took place between 2:00 am and 2:30 am early Sunday.

Banani Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Jane Alam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said, “Shortly after the crude bomb explosion in front of Titumir College, another explosion took place at the Amtali intersection in Mohakhali. In addition, miscreants set fire to a bus standing near the water tank beside BRAC University.”