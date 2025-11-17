Crude bomb explosions in front of Titumir college, Amtali, bus set on fire in Merul Badda
Two crude bomb explosions occurred in front of the main gate of Titumir College and at the nearby Amtali intersection in the capital.
Around the same time, miscreants set fire to a bus parked near the water tank beside BRAC University in Merul Badda. The incidents took place between 2:00 am and 2:30 am early Sunday.
Banani Police Station sub-inspector (SI) Jane Alam confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo. He said, “Shortly after the crude bomb explosion in front of Titumir College, another explosion took place at the Amtali intersection in Mohakhali. In addition, miscreants set fire to a bus standing near the water tank beside BRAC University.”
He added that the fire was brought under control with the help of local residents before it could spread. No casualties have been reported.
The incidents come amid tensions surrounding the verdict in the first case filed against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity. Several cases of arson attacks on vehicles and crude bomb explosions were reported across the capital.
Earlier, around 9:00 pm on Sunday, two crude bombs were hurled on the road in front of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Affairs Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan’s residence on Central Road.
Around 9:40 pm, another explosion occurred in the Banglamotor area. After 9:00 pm, three more crude bombs were detonated in the Shyampur area, injuring a man named Mehedi. Around 10:00 pm, explosions were also reported in the Gabtoli and Mohakhali rail crossing areas.