Open fire if vehicles are torched, bombs thrown: DMP commissioner
An order has been issued to fire on those who carry out arson or throw crude bombs at people, police, or vehicles, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Sheikh Md Sazzat Ali told Prothom Alo on Sunday evening.
In accordance with the law, an order has been issued to fire on those who throw crude bombs at people or police officers or set fire to vehicles, DMP Commissioner Sazzat Ali said.
Five days ago, a similar directive was issued to officers over radio by the Chattogram Metropolitan Police commissioner, and discussion followed once the news was published. In the same way, this afternoon, the DMP commissioner also gave the directive via radio, several officers of the DMP’s crime division told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity.
Important state installations, banks, or financial institutions that are attacked or targeted for arson should be stopped with gunfire, the commissioner has ordered.
Tomorrow, Monday, the International Crimes Tribunal will deliver its verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over alleged crimes against humanity during the July uprising. Last week, the Awami League, whose activities are now banned, announced a ‘lockdown’ programme around the verdict, and since 10 November, incidents of arson and crude bomb explosions on buses and trains have occurred in Dhaka and other parts of the country.
From Saturday night to Sunday morning, various vehicles were set on fire and crude bombs were thrown in different areas of Dhaka. During operations in multiple areas of the city, 18 Awami League leaders and activists have been arrested by the police.