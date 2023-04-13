Recommendations being made to release Hefazat leaders, activists: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said recommendations are being made to release leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam.

In accordance with their list, leaders and activists are being released.

The home minister made the disclosure at Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram on Thursday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hefazat in a statement warned that they would launch a movement after Eid if the leaders and activists are not released.