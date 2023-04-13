Recommendations being made to release Hefazat leaders, activists: Home minister

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said recommendations are being made to release leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam.
In accordance with their list, leaders and activists are being released.
The home minister made the disclosure at Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram on Thursday evening.
Earlier on Tuesday, Hefazat in a statement warned that they would launch a movement after Eid if the leaders and activists are not released.
Asaduzzaman said, "Hefazat has provided us with a list of jailed leaders and activists. Most of the leaders in the list have already been released."
When asked about his visit to Hathazari Madrasa, which is known as the central office of Hefazat, the home minister said, "I visit across the country. I have come here to offer prayers to the grave of Maulana Shah Ahmed Shafi. I had a desire to offer prayers at his grave."
About the government's relation with Hefazat, Asaduzzaman said, "We have friendly, no hostile relations with anybody. Ninety per cent of the people of this country is Muslims. The activities of Hefazat Islam are helping preach Islam."
The home minister said the government has not shut down any madrasa and will not do so in the future.
This government is working to update the madrasa-based education, he said adding Qawmi Madrasa is being run under a board and the government does not interfere in it.
Saying that prime minister Sheikh Hasina is sincere in flourishing Islamic studies, the home minister said, "The prime minister says prayers five times a day. Even she offers Tahazzut namaz. Bangabandhu worked to spread Islam in this country."
The home minister arrived at the Hathazari Madrasa at 5:00pm on Thursday.