Kuwait expat’s wife, daughter burn to death in Cumilla

A 35-year-old woman and her daughter were burned to death in a fire that broke out at their house in Bhelanagar village in Daudkandi upazila of Cumilla on Tuesday night, reports news agency UNB.

The deceased were identified as Saleha Begum, wife of Mohammad Ali who lives in Kuwait, and their 12-year-old daughter Farzana Akter, a fourth grader at Bhelanagar Government Primary School.

Mohammad Nazrul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Model police station, said the fire broke out at Mohamamd Ali's home around 11:00pm and soon engulfed the entire house.

As soon as the fire brigade was informed, they rushed to the spot. After the fire was doused, the two bodies were recovered.

A probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire and the two deaths, the official said.