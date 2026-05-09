Gazipur 5-murder: ‘I have killed everyone, you won’t find me anymore,’ suspect tells brother over phone
Police have recovered the bodies of five people—including a woman, her three children, and her brother—from a multi-storied house in Rautkona village under Kapasia upazila of Gazipur.
The woman’s husband, Forkan Mia (40), is absconding. Earlier today, Saturday morning, Forkan himself informed relatives over phone that he had carried out the killings.
The incident took place on the ground floor of a house owned by Md Monir Hossain in Rautkona village. Multiple units of law enforcement, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), are working at the scene.
The accused Forkan Mia is the son of Md Atiar Rahman from Meri Gopinathpur village in Gopalganj Sadar upazila. The deceased are Forkan’s wife Sharmin Akter (30), daughters Meem Khanom (15), Umm-e-Habiba (8), Faria (2), and her brother-in-law Rasul Mia (22) from Paikkandi village in Gopalganj Sadar.
The family had been renting the house for around five years. Forkan worked as a private car driver, while his brother-in-law Rasul worked at a factory in Gazipur Sadar uapzila.
Sharmin Akter’s aunt, Jasim Akter, told Prothom Alo that she learned about the incident from relatives. According to her, the victim’s husband himself called and confessed to the killings. After receiving the news, they rushed to the scene and found bodies scattered in different parts of the house.
Jasim Akter said Rasul Mia worked elsewhere, but Forkan called him to the house on Friday, luring him with the promise of a new job. He was then killed along with the wife and children before Forkan fled.
Another aunt, Iva Akter, said Forkan called his brother Miskat and said, “Everything is over for me. I have killed everyone. You won’t find me anymore.”
After receiving the call, five to six relatives went to the scene in the morning and found the main gate open and room doors unlocked. Inside, they saw bodies lying on the floor and beds. They later informed the national emergency service 999 and headed to Kapasia police station.
Marital dispute over second marriage
Iva Akter claimed that Forkan had informed his wife about his other marriage, which deeply upset Sharmin. The couple had long-standing marital disputes. Around six to seven months ago, Forkan reportedly assaulted Sharmin, after which she was treated at a hospital in Dhaka. She later stayed at her parental home but was brought back by Forkan after a few days. Disputes over a second marriage reportedly continued.
Sharmin had told her husband that she had nowhere else to go with her children and chose to stay with him.
Iva Akter said, “It appears Forkan Mia has killed my niece and others. We demand swift justice.”
Complaint copy recovered from house
Police recovered a copy of a complaint filed at Gopalganj Sadar police station from the house. The document, which had no signature, shows that on 3 May Forkan Mia filed a complaint naming his wife, father-in-law, and 11 others.
The complaint alleged that his father-in-law had taken Tk 1 million from him in several instalments through his wife, and that his wife was involved in an extramarital affair. It further stated that when he protested, he was tied up and tortured by his father-in-law and others.
Attempts to contact Gopalganj Sadar Police Station over the official number were unsuccessful.
Sharmin Akter’s uncle, Md. Uzzal Mia, told Prothom Alo, “As far as we know, Forkan had not recently visited his in-laws’ house. There was no incident of him being beaten. I think he wrote such a complaint to save himself.”
Gazipur Additional Superintendent of Police (Kaliganj circle) Md Asaduzzaman told Prothom Alo, “We suspect that Forkan may have committed the incident due to a family dispute and then fled. There are many pieces of evidence scattered inside the house. Our expert team will collect the evidence."
"We have learned that around 6:00 am today, Forkan called someone at his village home and informed that he had carried out the killings. However, we are not yet certain about this. Verification is ongoing. We are taking legal action,” he added.