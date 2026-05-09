Gazipur 5-murder: ‘I have killed everyone, you won’t find me anymore,’ suspect tells brother over phone

Police have recovered the bodies of five people—including a woman, her three children, and her brother—from a multi-storied house in Rautkona village under Kapasia upazila of Gazipur.

The woman’s husband, Forkan Mia (40), is absconding. Earlier today, Saturday morning, Forkan himself informed relatives over phone that he had carried out the killings.

The incident took place on the ground floor of a house owned by Md Monir Hossain in Rautkona village. Multiple units of law enforcement, including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI), are working at the scene.