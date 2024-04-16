9 KNF members held with arms, ammo from Bandarban
The joint forces have arrested nine more members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) from Bandarban, according to a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
During a drive in remote hills in Ruma upazila, the joint forces also recovered nine arms and ammunitions in their possessions.
Earlier, some 63 KNF members were arrested from the district and the number of arrested KNF members has now reached 72.
The KNF tried to loot money by breaking the vault of the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on 2 April night.
Being unable to loot the money, they abducted the bank manager and looted 14 firearms from the police and Ansar members who were guarding the area.
On the next day at noon, they looted over Tk 1 million from the branches of the Sonali Bank and Krishi Bank at Thanchi.
Following this, the army, BGB, police, RAB and Ansar forces started conducting a joint operation.