9 KNF members held with arms, ammo from Bandarban 

Earlier, some 63 KNF members were arrested from the district and the number of arrested KNF members has now reached 72.

The KNF tried to loot money by breaking the vault of the Sonali Bank branch in Ruma on 2 April night.

Being unable to loot the money, they abducted the bank manager and looted 14 firearms from the police and Ansar members who were guarding the area.