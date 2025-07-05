Stranded aircraft removed from Chattogram runway after 2 hours

The Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft (BG-138) stranded on the runway at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport has been removed from there. With this the runway became operational after about two hours.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, spokesperson for Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport told Prothom Alo that Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-138 from Madinah landed at 9:30 am and got stuck at the end of Runway 23 due to a mechanical fault.