Stranded aircraft removed from Chattogram runway after 2 hours
The Biman Bangladesh Airlines aircraft (BG-138) stranded on the runway at Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport has been removed from there. With this the runway became operational after about two hours.
Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, spokesperson for Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport told Prothom Alo that Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-138 from Madinah landed at 9:30 am and got stuck at the end of Runway 23 due to a mechanical fault.
There were 387 passengers on the aircraft. After fixing the mechanical fault the aircraft was removed from the runway around 11:20 am, the official added.
One of the passengers on the flight, Dost Mohammad, was returning home after performing the Hajj. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone from inside the aircraft, he said it was raining heavily at the time of landing.
After touchdown, while making a U-turn, the aircraft got stuck midway on the runway. The aircraft was finally removed from the runway two hours later, he added.
According to sources from the airport, once the runway became operational the air traffic at the airport was normal.