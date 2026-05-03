42,000 hectares of haor paddy damaged by rain and upstream flash floods

Rain began in Sunamganj around mid-March this year, leading to waterlogging in various haors. By the end of April, excessive rainfall started, compounded by upstream flash floods. This has caused extensive damage to haor crops. Paddy has been damaged in varying degrees across almost all haors, and the remaining crops are still at risk.

Preliminary estimates from the district agriculture department indicate that 18,000 hectares of paddy have been damaged due to excessive rain and flooding. Earlier, another 2,000 hectares were damaged by waterlogging. In monetary terms, the total loss is estimated at around Tk 5 billion.

However, organisations working with haor farmers claim that the actual damage is higher than official estimates. Large portions of low-lying haor areas are still underwater, making it impossible to harvest the paddy. They argue that the standing crops in these submerged areas will ultimately add to the total losses.

Mohammad Raju Ahmed, president of the Sunamganj Haor and River Protection Movement, said, “According to the agriculture department, paddy on 47,000 hectares of land in the haor is still unharvested. All of this land is now underwater. There is no possibility of harvesting paddy in the deeper haor areas anymore. We believe at least 50,000 hectares of paddy have been affected, and the losses will increase further.”

Although there was slight relief as there was no rain in the haor over the past two days, that relief did not last long. Since early Saturday morning, intermittent rain has resumed in Sunamganj. Due to the lack of sunshine, farmers are struggling to thresh and dry the harvested paddy. Paddy stored in yards or at homes is getting spoiled.