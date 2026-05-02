7,000 hectares of Boro crops submerged in Kishoreganj, 21,000 farmers affected

Persistent rainfall and an onrush of water from upstream have caused river levels to rise in Kishoreganj, submerging nearly 7,000 hectares of Boro paddy fields. Furthermore, a lack of sunlight has made it impossible for farmers to dry the crops they managed to harvest.

The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) estimates that at least 21,000 farmers in the region’s haor (wetland) areas have been affected.

Following several days of incessant rain, there was a brief spell of mild sunshine last Thursday. However, clouds gathered again on Friday morning, followed by rain that night. Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported across various parts of the district until Saturday morning.