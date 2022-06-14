Law enforcers violating rules to face the music: SP

Farooq Ahmed said police administration has punished those who had violated the law in the past and all police members must carry out their duty properly.
Some 3,608 police members will remain deployed at 27 wards of the city corporation during the election and any sort of chaos will not be tolerated, he added.
According to the office of the returning officer, voting to the election in Cumilla City Corporation will be held from 8:00am to 4:00pm on Wednesday using electronic voting machine (EVM).
There are a total of 229,920 voters in the city corporation – 117,092 male and 112,826 female and 2 third gender voters. Voting will be held at 640 rooms in 105 polls centres. Five candidates are vying for mayoral post and 106 candidates for councillors and 36 for reserved seats for women. Some 105 presiding officers will carry out election duty.
Some 75 check-posts have been set up in the election area while 105 mobile teams, 12 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), 30 teams of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), 3,608 members of police, two executive magistrates and nine judicial magistrates will be on election duty.
If any technical glitch is found in EVM, 35 people will remain ready to repair it immediately. CCTV will be installed at 105 voting centres. If any polling agent tries to influence a voter on ballot casting, legal action will be taken immediately.