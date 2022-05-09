LDP secretary general arrested after 2 BCL men shot in Cumilla

According to police, LDP activists arrived at the college premises on Monday noon for a pre scheduled Eid get together but BCL activists also were present there for a meeting.
Amid the tension, some BCL activists allegedly chased the personal vehicle of Redwan Ahmed when he reached the spot. In reaction to this, he fired at them from his gun through the window of his vehicle.
"Immediately after the incident Dr Redwan was taken under custody with his gun and police men were deployed at the spot. Further actions will be taken in this regard after investigation", said ASP Md Foyez Iqbal.
M Tanvir Ahmed, assistant police super (Crime) of Cumilla, told Prothom Alo this evening that an attempt to murder case has been filed against Redwan and he was shown arrest in the case. He was taken to Cumilla court in the evening.
Liton Sarkar, general secretary of Cumilla North Awami Secha Sebok League said the shot BCL activists are currently admitted at hospital and demanded justice in this incident.