LDP secretary general arrested after 2 BCL men shot in Cumilla

Two people were shot during a clash between activists of ruling party student front Bangladesh Chhatra League and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday at Redwan Ahmed College premises in Chandina upazila of Cumilla, reports UNB.

After the clash, Redwan Ahmed, LDP secretary general and former parliament member of Cumilla-7 constituency, was detained as he was accused of firing from his gun, said Md Foyez Iqbal senior assistant superintendent of police (Daudkandi circle).

The two shot men were identified as Mahmudul Hasan Jony and Najmul Hasan, both BCL activists, he said.