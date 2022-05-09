Local News

LDP secretary general arrested after 2 BCL men shot in Cumilla

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Two people were shot during a clash between activists of ruling party student front Bangladesh Chhatra League and the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Monday at Redwan Ahmed College premises in Chandina upazila of Cumilla, reports UNB.

After the clash, Redwan Ahmed, LDP secretary general and former parliament member of Cumilla-7 constituency, was detained as he was accused of firing from his gun, said Md Foyez Iqbal senior assistant superintendent of police (Daudkandi circle).

The two shot men were identified as Mahmudul Hasan Jony and Najmul Hasan, both BCL activists, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

According to police, LDP activists arrived at the college premises on Monday noon for a pre scheduled Eid get together but BCL activists also were present there for a meeting.

default-image

Amid the tension, some BCL activists allegedly chased the personal vehicle of Redwan Ahmed when he reached the spot. In reaction to this, he fired at them from his gun through the window of his vehicle.

"Immediately after the incident Dr Redwan was taken under custody with his gun and police men were deployed at the spot. Further actions will be taken in this regard after investigation", said ASP Md Foyez Iqbal.

Advertisement

M Tanvir Ahmed, assistant police super (Crime) of Cumilla, told Prothom Alo this evening that an attempt to murder case has been filed against Redwan and he was shown arrest in the case. He was taken to Cumilla court in the evening.

Liton Sarkar, general secretary of Cumilla North Awami Secha Sebok League said the shot BCL activists are currently admitted at hospital and demanded justice in this incident.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement