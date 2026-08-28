Seven Bangladeshi victims of Saudi Arabia factory fire buried in Atrai
The bodies of eight of the 16 Bangladeshis killed in a factory fire in Saudi Arabia, whose identities could be confirmed, have been buried in their respective localities. Of them, the namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) for seven from Atrai upazila of Naogaon was held together on Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the funeral prayer for Shyamal Uddin Majhi, 46, from Bagmara in Rajshahi, was held before he was buried in his family graveyard at around 10:45 am.
Tears and grief
The funeral prayers for the seven were held at 10:00 am on Friday at the Molla Azad Memorial Government College field in Atrai upazila headquarters. Political leaders, government officials, relatives and other people attended.
The seven victims were Md Farid of Udanpai village, Rubel Pramanik, Kalimuddin Islam, Mohan Ali and his younger brother Suman Ali of Gondogohali village, Sohel Rana of Dubai village, and Abdul Jalil Sarker of Parkasunda village, all in Atrai upazila.
Among those present at the prayer were Naogaon-6 (Atrai and Raninagar) MP Sheikh Rezaul Islam, Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam and Atrai Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Moniruzzaman.
Before the prayers, the biers of the seven victims were placed side by side. Guffar Pramanik, father of the deceased brothers Mohan Ali and Suman Ali of Gondogohali village, said in tears, “My two sons have gone together. Perhaps this was Allah’s will. Please pray for them and ask for their forgiveness.”
His plea, along with the tears of those present, deepened the grief at the scene. After the prayers, the bodies were taken to their respective villages and buried in family graveyards.
The bodies of nine identified victims arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at around 4:30 pm on Thursday. They included the seven from Atrai, as well as Rabiul Islam of Naldanga in Natore and Shyamal Uddin of Bagmara in Rajshahi.
On 9 August, 16 Bangladeshi workers were killed in a devastating fire at a sofa-making factory in the Manfua area of Riyadh. Saudi authorities later identified nine of the victims through fingerprint tests.
The identities of seven others have yet to be confirmed. Their relatives have demanded that the authorities identify the bodies as soon as possible and bring them home.
Parul Bibi, mother of Minhaz, who was killed and was from Madhyabowali village in Atrai, said, “They say my son’s body has not been identified. That is why it will come later. My request to the government is to bring my son’s body home quickly. Everything is over for us. I cannot keep my heart at peace without seeing my son one last time.”
Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam said the process of identifying the remaining six victims from Naogaon and bringing their bodies home was also under way. Efforts were being made to identify them through DNA testing.
Mourning at Shyamal’s home in Bagmara
The body of Shyamal Uddin Majhi, also killed in the fire, arrived at his home in Dangapara village of Marugram, under Jhikra union of Bagmara, early Friday morning. His wife, Rashida Khatun, was sitting leaning against a chair on the veranda, while women beside her tried to console her.
Rashida Khatun is now worried about her own and her children’s future. Shyamal, a father of three daughters, had gone to Saudi Arabia eight years ago after taking loans to restore financial stability to his family.
When his home was visited on Friday morning, the coffin was found inside the house, surrounded by neighbours. At around 10:30 am, when the coffin was opened in the presence of police, relatives broke down in tears after seeing his burned face. Shyamal’s wife, Rashida Khatun, fainted. His youngest daughter could not even approach her father’s body and remained seated inside the house.
Shyamal’s mother-in-law, Momena Begum, said, “You made arrangements and brought the body home so quickly. The government has given us the chance to bury my son-in-law in his own country.” Shyamal’s elder sister, Halima Khatun, 49, wept while holding her brother’s coffin. She was also worried about the future of the children he had left behind and how his debts would be repaid.
Saiduzzaman, a former chairman of Jhikra Union Parishad and BNP leader, said they were grateful to the government for arranging to bring Shyamal’s body home within a short time. At the same time, he called for government financial assistance for the family.