Seven Bangladeshi victims of Saudi Arabia factory fire buried in Atrai

On 9 August, 16 Bangladeshi workers were killed in a devastating fire at a sofa-making factory in the Manfua area of Riyadh. Saudi authorities later identified nine of the victims through fingerprint tests.

The identities of seven others have yet to be confirmed. Their relatives have demanded that the authorities identify the bodies as soon as possible and bring them home.

Parul Bibi, mother of Minhaz, who was killed and was from Madhyabowali village in Atrai, said, “They say my son’s body has not been identified. That is why it will come later. My request to the government is to bring my son’s body home quickly. Everything is over for us. I cannot keep my heart at peace without seeing my son one last time.”

Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam said the process of identifying the remaining six victims from Naogaon and bringing their bodies home was also under way. Efforts were being made to identify them through DNA testing.