Lightning kills 4 in 3 districts

Four people died and another person sustained injuries after being struck by lightning in Magura, Joypurhat and Nagaon districts, police said on Friday, reports UNB.

In Magura, 35-year-old Md Jannu Mollah, a farmer from Satyabanpur village in Sadar upazila, was killed on Thursday afternoon. A thunderbolt struck him while he was cutting paddy on a field near his house.

Officer in charge Nasir Uddin of Magura Sadar police station said that an unnatural death case was registered over the incident.