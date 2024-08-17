Pagla Masjid donations cross Tk 70m mark again
The donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj have yielded an impressive sum of over 72.2 million after counting the contributions. This total includes cash, foreign currency, and gold jewelry.
The counting process began this morning after nine donation boxes were opened, revealing 28 sacks of money.
The operation was overseen by additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT) Kazi Mohua Mumtaz, who confirmed the total amount collected.
The donation boxes were opened at 9:00am in the presence of military officers, the deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj, the superintendent of police, and members of the Pagla Mosque Management Committee.
A total of 257 madrasa students, 70 bank staff, 40 mosque committee members, 12 executive magistrates, and a sufficient number of law enforcement personnel were involved in the counting process.
Mohammad Abul Kalam Azad, Kishoreganj deputy commissioner and president of the Pagla Mosque Committee, stated that the donations are used to cover the expenses of the mosque, its affiliated madrasa, orphanage, and cemetery. Additionally, the funds are utilized to support other mosques, madrasas, orphanages, and provide financial assistance to poor students and the underprivileged in the district.
Earlier this year, on 20 April, the mosque's donation boxes yielded a record amount of 77.8 million from 27 sacks of money.