Pagla Masjid donations cross Tk 70m mark again

The donation boxes at the historic Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj have yielded an impressive sum of over 72.2 million after counting the contributions. This total includes cash, foreign currency, and gold jewelry.

The counting process began this morning after nine donation boxes were opened, revealing 28 sacks of money.

The operation was overseen by additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT) Kazi Mohua Mumtaz, who confirmed the total amount collected.

The donation boxes were opened at 9:00am in the presence of military officers, the deputy commissioner of Kishoreganj, the superintendent of police, and members of the Pagla Mosque Management Committee.