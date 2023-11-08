Covered van torched in Khagrachhari amid blockade

Khagrachhari superintendent of police Mukta Dhar said they are ready to provide all possible assistance to ensure the smooth movement of the general public.

BNP leaders and activists were seen picketing in support of the blockade on different roads. Although the ticket counters for the long-distance buses from Khagrachhari are open, no bus has left the district, the OC said.

Vehicular movements in the city and suburbs were normal, with few trucks entering due to intensified police measures, he added.