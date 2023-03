A man died and at least three others sustained burns as a gas cylinder exploded at a welding factory at Kumgram village of Singra upazila on Wednesday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Jogo Pramanik, 48, a local van driver of the village.

Ariful Islam, chairman of the Etali union, said that a gas cylinder exploded in a welding factory of Kumgram village on Wednesday. Jogo Pramanik was killed on the spot.