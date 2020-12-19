Lowest 6.6 degrees Celsius temperature recorded in Kurigram

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsious at Rajarhat in Kurigram on Saturday, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the regions of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Srimangal, Jashore, Kushtia Barishal and Bhola and it may continue.

The country’s highest temperature was recorded in Teknaf with 29.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday.