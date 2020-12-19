Lowest 6.6 degrees Celsius temperature recorded in Kurigram

The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsious at Rajarhat in Kurigram on Saturday, said the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions and the regions of Tangail, Faridpur, Gopalgonj, Srimangal, Jashore, Kushtia Barishal and Bhola and it may continue.
The country’s highest temperature was recorded in Teknaf with 29.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Night temperature may fall slightly over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.
Day temperature may fall slightly.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins of the country and light to moderate fog may occur at places elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.
Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.