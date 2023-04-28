Disabled among two girls raped in Gaibandha

Two separate incidents of rape including the rape of a girl with disabilities were reported in Gaibandha.
While police managed to arrest one of the suspected rapists, they couldn’t arrest the alleged rapists of the disabled girl, reports UNB.
In Gobindaganj upazila, a youth named Rifat was arrested early Friday, on charges of taking one of the victims from her house in the name of visiting places on Eid holiday but raping her later, said investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Sanjoy Kumar.
With the help of local residents, the victim went to Gobindaganj Police Station on Thursday night and filed a case against Rifat.
Rifat was arrested later from his house in Shalmara and was sent to court Friday morning. The victim girl was sent to Gaibandha District Hospital for medical examination, said the SI.
Meanwhile, a disabled girl was raped in Gaibandha sadar Upazila on 18 April.
According to the case statement, on the night of 18 April, a man named Sri Sagar Chandra took the disabled victim out to buy henna and raped her.
The victim then went home and narrated the incident to her parents. Later, when they tried going to the police station for filing a case, relatives of the rapist kept the victim’s family confined at home.
The victim and her parents, fleeing from the confinement, went to Gaibandha Police Station Thursday and reported the incident.
Since the rapist is from an influential family, the victim and her parents were not allowed to go to the police station, said the victim’s family.
Later, the victim was sent to Gaibandha District Hospital while the suspect remains at large.
Masudur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Gaibandha Sadar Police Station, said efforts are on to arrest the rapist of the disabled girl.