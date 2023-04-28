Disabled among two girls raped in Gaibandha

Two separate incidents of rape including the rape of a girl with disabilities were reported in Gaibandha.

While police managed to arrest one of the suspected rapists, they couldn’t arrest the alleged rapists of the disabled girl, reports UNB.

In Gobindaganj upazila, a youth named Rifat was arrested early Friday, on charges of taking one of the victims from her house in the name of visiting places on Eid holiday but raping her later, said investigating officer of the case, sub-inspector Sanjoy Kumar.