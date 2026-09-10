Teenagers stab teacher, asking, ‘Why did you report me to the police?’

Accounting teacher Nazrul Islam, 35, an assistant teacher at Iqra Abdul Jabbar High School in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram, was on his way to a tea stall with a friend. It was around 7:00 pm. They were walking along Shahid Major Nazmul Haque Road in Amirabad union of the upazila.

Suddenly, Nazrul heard someone calling from behind and turned around. He saw several teenagers surrounding him, weapons in their hands. One of them shouted at him, “Why did you report me to the police?” They then attacked him with knives and razors. When the injured teacher screamed after being stabbed repeatedly, the teenagers fled. Before leaving, they took Tk 45,000 and his mobile phone.

Teacher Nazrul has still not recovered from the incident, which took place on 4 September. Last Tuesday, sitting at his single-storey home in Ukilpara of the upazila, he showed the scars on his body.

He sustained injuries from sharp weapons in five places, including both hands and his right thigh. He is still not physically or mentally fit enough to return to work. He is struggling to come to terms with such an attack by teenagers around the age of his own students.