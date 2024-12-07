French youth cycles to Bangladesh, likes khichuri and fuchka
After cycling for nine long months, a French citizen has travelled from France to Bangladesh. The youth is named Maxin Kafuman and he’s 33. He arrived in Sirajganj around 7:30 pm yesterday, Friday.
This French tourist was welcomed with flowers on behalf of Sirajganj Bondhushava. He stayed at a hotel in Sirajganj town at night. From there he left for Dhaka today, Saturday morning.
Maxine Kafuman told Prothom Alo on Friday night that he entered Bangladesh through Sonamasjid border in Chapainawabganj on 3 December.
He has been travelling through Bangladesh for the last one week. He has liked the country a lot. Among the local cuisines, he has become fond of vegetable khichuri, fuchka and fish.
The French citizen said that he started his cycle journey from his own city in France on last 14 March. After cycling for nine months he has crossed 20 countries and has travelled a distance of 19,359 kilometers.
Professionally he’s an employee of the state postal services in France. He embarked on this journey to fulfill his longtime dream of travelling the world on a cycle.
Maxin Kafuman left Sirajganj for Dhaka around 8:30 am today, Saturday. Later he wants to go to China to stay there for some time and then finish his journey travelling to Singapore.
Aslam Hossain, an assistant professor at the department of social work in local Konabari Shahidul Bulbul Degree College of Sirajganj told Prothom Alo, “This French citizen was standing in front of a diner on SS road in Sirajganj city for a long time on Friday evening. He had been trying to find a cheaper hotel to stay the night with the help of Google on his cellphone.”
He added, “Seeing a foreigner standing with his bicycle for a long time, I went to him and asked if he was having any trouble or if I can help him with anything? He understood me and replied to queries. And, we became friendly. Later I had dinner with him and made arrangements for him to stay the night at a low-cost hotel.”
“When the news went viral among my friends, many came to meet him. We chatted with him while having tea at a roadside tea stall in the city. We found the story of this French youth travelling countries on a bicycle very interesting,” Aslam concluded.