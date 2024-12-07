French youth cycles to Bangladesh, likes khichuri and fuchka

After cycling for nine long months, a French citizen has travelled from France to Bangladesh. The youth is named Maxin Kafuman and he’s 33. He arrived in Sirajganj around 7:30 pm yesterday, Friday.

This French tourist was welcomed with flowers on behalf of Sirajganj Bondhushava. He stayed at a hotel in Sirajganj town at night. From there he left for Dhaka today, Saturday morning.

Maxine Kafuman told Prothom Alo on Friday night that he entered Bangladesh through Sonamasjid border in Chapainawabganj on 3 December.