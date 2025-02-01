Six medical colleges grapple with lack of infrastructure, teacher, learning facilities

Some six medical colleges have been operating for seven to ten years without any permanent campus. Some of them have yet to even finalise a location for campus, while the others are conducting academic activities at different hospital rooms, with inadequate teachers.

Due to the shortage of classrooms and laboratories, their students are missing out on crucial hands-on clinical education throughout their academic career. The scenario was found in medical colleges in Netrokona, Naogaon, Nilphamari, Magura, Habiganj, and Rangamati.

The Rangamati Medical College began its academic activities with just three teachers in January 2015, while Habiganj Medical College was established in 2016 and the others in 2018.