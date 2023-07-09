BCL men assault IU student

A student of the Applied Nutrition and Food Technology department of Islamic University (IU) was allegedly assaulted by activists of the university unit of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the ruling party student front, on the campus in Kushtia on Sunday, reports UNB.

The victim, Shorifuzzaman Shovon, is a second year student of the university.

He, however, filed a written complaint with the university proctor professor Shahadat Hossain Azad and student advisor professor Shelina Nasrin against those involved in the incident seeking their punishment.