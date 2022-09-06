Local News

Lightning strikes kill two in Manikganj, Khulna

Lightning strike
A man and a woman died after being struck by lightning strikes in Manikganj and Khulna districts on Monday, reports UNB.

In Manikganj, a 50-year-old woman was killed when a thunderbolt struck her in Manikganj's Ghior upazila on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, wife of Ishak, a farmer of Charbaijuri village in Payla Union.

Md Aminur Rahman, officer in charge (OC) of Ghior police station, said Anwara was struck by lightning while collecting grass for cows in the field next to her house.

She died on the spot, the OC said, adding that they are investigating the matter.

In Khulna, a fisherman was killed by a lightning strike in Koyra upazila of Khulna district on Monday.

Shahidul Gazi, 59, died on the spot while working in his fish enclosure at Patlia Bill, said local UP member Aybur Rahman Sana.

Lightning strikes in Bangladesh

Lightning strike is one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.

According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, some 2,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020.

That means 216 people die every year on average from lightning strikes -more than in floods, cyclones and other calamities.

More than 70 per cent of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June, say experts.

