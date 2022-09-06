Lightning strikes kill two in Manikganj, Khulna

She died on the spot, the OC said, adding that they are investigating the matter.
In Khulna, a fisherman was killed by a lightning strike in Koyra upazila of Khulna district on Monday.
Shahidul Gazi, 59, died on the spot while working in his fish enclosure at Patlia Bill, said local UP member Aybur Rahman Sana.
Lightning strikes in Bangladesh
Lightning strike is one of the deadliest natural disasters in Bangladesh, claiming over 200 lives every year.
According to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, some 2,164 people died in lightning strikes in the country from 2011 to 2020.
That means 216 people die every year on average from lightning strikes -more than in floods, cyclones and other calamities.
More than 70 per cent of the total lightning strikes occur between April and June, say experts.