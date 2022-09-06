Lightning strikes kill two in Manikganj, Khulna

A man and a woman died after being struck by lightning strikes in Manikganj and Khulna districts on Monday, reports UNB.

In Manikganj, a 50-year-old woman was killed when a thunderbolt struck her in Manikganj's Ghior upazila on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Anwara Begum, wife of Ishak, a farmer of Charbaijuri village in Payla Union.

Md Aminur Rahman, officer in charge (OC) of Ghior police station, said Anwara was struck by lightning while collecting grass for cows in the field next to her house.