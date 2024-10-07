'I still hear him calling out ammu'

Sliding aside the glass panel on the showcase, she took a laptop and two cellphones out. Holding them out in her hands she said, “These were my son’s” and burst into tears.

She kept saying, “If my son were alive today, he would have a job and what not!” That’s exactly how Abrar Fahad’s mother Rokeya Khatun was reminiscing of her son by showing his belongings.

Abrar Fahad was brutally tortured to death by a group of Chhatra League leaders and activists at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) during the early hours of 7 October 2019. Abrar was a second-year student at the electrical and electronic engineering department of BUET.

Abrar Fahad’s mother Rokeya Khatun spoke to this correspondent at their home located beside the PTI road in Kushtia city yesterday, Sunday. She was alone at the home.