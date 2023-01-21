Tauhedul a bright and intelligent diplomat: Foreign minister

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said Md Tauhedul Islam, chosen for Austria as Bangladesh ambassador, is a very "bright and intelligent" diplomat but he might have enemies who are trying to pull him down, reports UNB.

"He is a very good officer. He is very bright and intelligent. He is a doer. He is a performer. I will continue to defend him as long as I am here," he told reporters while responding to a question.