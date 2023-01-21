Tauhedul a bright and intelligent diplomat: Foreign minister

The foreign minister said some people always try to pull down good people like Tauhedul who is a "success story' and blamed his friends.
Momen said there had been many investigations but all the allegations brought against him proved to be false.
As a member of the Bangladesh delegation to the UN Headquarters, ambassador Tauhedul made notable contributions on the global stage, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
His role was instrumental in drafting several crucial UN Resolutions, including that on rights and privileges of the persons living with autism spectrum disorder and other special disabilities, a people-centric model for a new development paradigm, and the post-MDG development agenda (being considered today as the forerunner of the ongoing SDG discourse
Tauhedul assumed his charge in Singapore as the high commissioner of Bangladesh on 29 September 2020.
He served in China's Kunming as the consul general of Bangladesh. Before that, he served as director-general at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh's consul general in Italy's Milan.
Tauhedul also served at Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, Bangladesh Embassy in Jakarta, and Bangladesh Consulate General in Los Angeles in different capacities.
The ambassador, while working at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, was elected as the vice-president of the Second Committee, 67th Session of the UNGA.
Tauhedul served in different capacities at various bilateral and multilateral wings in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.