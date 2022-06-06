Main goal is to save another chemical container: Fire Service

However, the fire service authorities could not say how long it would take to bring the depot fire under control.
The fire broke out at around 9:00pm on Saturday but it could not be brought under control as of 9:00am on Monday. A team of Bangladesh Army also has been helping in the rescue work.
Fire service official, Md Akhtaruzzaman, said six to seven containers are still burning. He said there are readymade garments in those containers kept for export.
Md Akhtaruzzaman speculated that there could be chemicals in a container near those containers. The fire service men’s first aim is to bring that chemical container under their control, he said.
The firefighters were seen spraying water at the containers burning at the western side of the depot while smoke was seen billowing from at least 50 containers in the morning. Fire was still burning inside the shade at the eastern side. The whole area was looking like ravaged by war.
Smoke of burning chemical was still emitting from the depot. Police and army person took place at the main entrance of the depot and controlling the movement of the people.
Fire service sources said currently 25 of their teams have been working to douse the blaze. A special fire service team joined them at night. Ten fire service teams were working in the morning.