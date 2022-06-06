Local News

Chattogram depot explosion

Main goal is to save another chemical container: Fire Service

Krishna Chandra Das
Sitakunda, Chattogram
Smoke is seen emitting from the container depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram on 6 May morning
Smoke is seen emitting from the container depot in Sitakunda, Chattogram on 6 May morningProthom Alo

Fire that broke out at BM Container Depot in Sonaichhari union of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram is yet to be brought under control though 36 hours have gone by.

Fire service men said there could be a container full of chemicals by the containers that are burning. That’s why they have been working cautiously to douse the blaze. The fire service men also said their main goal is to bring that chemical-filled container under their control.

However, the fire service authorities could not say how long it would take to bring the depot fire under control.

The fire broke out at around 9:00pm on Saturday but it could not be brought under control as of 9:00am on Monday. A team of Bangladesh Army also has been helping in the rescue work.

default-image

Fire service official, Md Akhtaruzzaman, said six to seven containers are still burning. He said there are readymade garments in those containers kept for export.

Md Akhtaruzzaman speculated that there could be chemicals in a container near those containers. The fire service men’s first aim is to bring that chemical container under their control, he said.

default-image

The firefighters were seen spraying water at the containers burning at the western side of the depot while smoke was seen billowing from at least 50 containers in the morning. Fire was still burning inside the shade at the eastern side. The whole area was looking like ravaged by war.

Smoke of burning chemical was still emitting from the depot. Police and army person took place at the main entrance of the depot and controlling the movement of the people.

Fire service sources said currently 25 of their teams have been working to douse the blaze. A special fire service team joined them at night. Ten fire service teams were working in the morning.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment