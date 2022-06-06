Main goal is to save another chemical container: Fire Service

Fire that broke out at BM Container Depot in Sonaichhari union of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram is yet to be brought under control though 36 hours have gone by.

Fire service men said there could be a container full of chemicals by the containers that are burning. That’s why they have been working cautiously to douse the blaze. The fire service men also said their main goal is to bring that chemical-filled container under their control.