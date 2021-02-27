Man arrested under Digital Security Act in Khulna

Niaz told Prothom Alo that a joint team consisting of higher officials of DB and Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) conducted the drive on the house at around 10:00pm. Ruhul Amin and some others were taking part in an online live programme on labour politics at the moment. They were picked up from the house and were taken to the DB office.

Later the law enforcers freed Niaz but kept Ruhul Amin for interrogation.

At that moment, they came to learn that Ruhul might be shown arrested in a case under Digital Security Act, Niaz said.

DB’s deputy commissioner BM Nuruzzam told Prothom Alo that a case was filed against Ruhul Amin at the night for ‘destabilising the state’ and ‘creating social instability' and other reasons. An inspector of DB has become the plaintiff in the case.

The process is ongoing to seek remand for Ruhul after handing him over to the court, he added.