Man barred from seeing daughter kills himself

A heartbroken father set himself on fire after being prevented from contacting his daughter over a family dispute.

The deceased was identified as Sagar Fakir, 27, a resident of Bakal village in Barishal.

According to sources, Sagar's wife left him over a family dispute almost six months ago. She took their only daughter with her.

Being away from his daughter was very hard for him. On Friday, Sagor called his wife and requested her to come back. But his wife rejected the offer and did not even let him speak with their daughter.