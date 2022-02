A man was beaten to death by his neighbours in Sylhet's South Surma upazila over a land dispute on Friday, police said.

Deceased Shahabuddin Ahmed Sabul, 45, was an auto-rickshaw driver and son of Abdul Hamid Akhan Miah of Kuchai Purbapara village of Moglabazar of the upazila, reports UNB.

Five people—Kamrul, Badrul, Malai, Munni and Fahima—have been detained after the incident, police said.