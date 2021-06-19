Man executed for killing his wife 17 years ago

This was the first execution at the newly built Sylhet Central Jail-1, located in Badaghat in the suburb area of Sylhet, he said.
Before being executed, Sirajul was given a chance to meet his family.
His body was handed over to the family who took it to his home in Habiganj.
In 2004, Sirajul killed his wife Shahida Akter over a family feud. On 7 March 2004, Shahida’s brother filed a case in connection with Habiganj police station.
On 28 February 2007, Sylhet Speedy Trial Tribunal sentenced Sirajul to death in the case. The court also fined him Tk 10,000.
On 1 August 2012, Sirajul lost an appeal against the sentence at the High Court. He lost another appeal at the Appellate Division which rejected it.
On 25 May this year, Sirajul filed his final petition to the president seeking clemency, but it was also rejected, jail super Manjur said.