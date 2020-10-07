Man held for ‘raping’ domestic help in Jashore

Police on Tuesday arrested a man as he allegedly raped a domestic help of his house in Nabaron Railbazar area of Sharsha upazila in Jashore, UNB reports.
The arrestee was identified as Abir Hossain, 26, son of Enamul Haque.
Badrul Alam, Officer-in-Charge of Sharsha Police Station, said Abir having sexual conducts with the victim for a long time promising marriage.
Advertisement
Abir’s family locked the girl inside the house and made her isolated from her family for the past three months after the matter was disclosed, he said.
Finally, the girl was rescued after she managed to inform her condition to her aunt, OC said.
A case has been filed over the matter.