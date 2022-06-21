Man injured while receiving flood relief dies in Sylhet

Matiur Rahman Moti, former member of Tahirpur union, said BAF members distributed relief materials among the flood victims from a helicopter at Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium at Tahirpur upazila headquarters on Monday.
Six people including Biplab suffered injuries while they were scrambling for the relief materials.
The injured were taken to Tahirpur Upazila Health Complex.
Of the injured, Biplab, father of two sons and two daughters, was shifted to Ragib Rabeya Medical College on Monday night where he succumbed to his injures around 9:00 am on Tuesday.