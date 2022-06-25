Mawa and Jajira wear a festive look for the opening of Padma Bridge



A festive mood prevailed among the people of Mawa in Munshiganj district and Jajira in Shariatpur district over the opening ceremony of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge on Saturday, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will open the Padma Bridge soon, turning the nation's dream into a reality.

Thousands of people have started to throng into the bridge area centering the inaugural ceremony from Saturday morning.

A number of colourful boats were seen movingon the river to celebrate the country's biggest dream.

Banners and festoons were seen on both sides of the road connecting the bridge.

Special security measures have been taken in and around the bridge area to ensure full proof security.