Four women die in hillside collapse in Sreemangal

The deceased are: Hiramoni Bhoumik, 34, Purnima Bhoumik, 23, Radha Bhoumik, 34, and Rina Bhoumik, 23. They all are the residents of the Lakkhichhara tea garden.
Lakkhichhara tea garden panchayat committee member Shikti Kanda told Prothom Alo that six women went to a hillock of the tea garden on Friday around 11:00am to collect soil to plaster their houses.
At a stage of extracting soil, a huge chunk of earth fell on them, leaving four dead on the spot.
Four bodies were taken to Sreemangal upazila health complex.
Sreemangal upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Ali Razib Mahmud said steps would be taken to assist the deceased families.