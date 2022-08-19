Local News

Four women die in hillside collapse in Sreemangal

Correspondent
Sreemangal
default-image

Four women were killed as the earth from a hillock of a tea garden fell on them while extracting soil at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar.

The incident took place on Friday around 11:00am at Lakkhichhara tea garden at Kalighat union.

The chairman of Kalighat union parishad (UP) Pranesh Goala confirmed the matter.

The deceased are: Hiramoni Bhoumik, 34, Purnima Bhoumik, 23, Radha Bhoumik, 34, and Rina Bhoumik, 23. They all are the residents of the Lakkhichhara tea garden.

Lakkhichhara tea garden panchayat committee member Shikti Kanda told Prothom Alo that six women went to a hillock of the tea garden on Friday around 11:00am to collect soil to plaster their houses.

At a stage of extracting soil, a huge chunk of earth fell on them, leaving four dead on the spot.

Four bodies were taken to Sreemangal upazila health complex.

Sreemangal upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Ali Razib Mahmud said steps would be taken to assist the deceased families.

Read more from Local News
Post Comment