Attack on Mozammel Haque’s house in Gazipur, 15 injured

In protest of the attack, leaders and activists of the anti-discrimination student movement carried out a protest march in front of Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital around 1:45 am on Saturday.

At the time, leader of the anti-discrimination student movement in Gazipur, Md Abdullah said, “Friday night, we received news that the house of the former minister in the Dheerasram area was attacked and being looted. Hearing this, our students set out to prevent it. About 15 to 16 of them quickly arrived at the scene and saw that the house was being ransacked.”

“When the students tried to stop them, suddenly a huge crowd had gathered behind them. They were carrying various weapons including machetes. Before the other students arrived, those 15 were dragged to the roof. They were severely assaulted there. Later, when other students arrived at the scene, they were beaten as well,” added Md Abdullah.

A programme titled ‘March to Gazipur’ has been announced for Saturday from the protest march.