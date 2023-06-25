Three schoolgirls drown in Narayanganj

Three schoolgirls drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Golakandail union of Rupganj upazila under Narayanganj district on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Afsana Akter Maria, daughter of Rukan Uddin of Gandyabpur area of Tarab municipality in Rupganj upazila, Subarna Akter, daughter of Salam Mia of Durgapur area of Netrokona district and Maria, daughter of Roman Mia of Nabiganj upazila under Habiganj district.