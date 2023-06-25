Three schoolgirls drown in Narayanganj

Three schoolgirls drowned in a pond while taking a bath in Golakandail union of Rupganj upazila under Narayanganj district on Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Afsana Akter Maria, daughter of Rukan Uddin of Gandyabpur area of Tarab municipality in Rupganj upazila, Subarna Akter, daughter of Salam Mia of Durgapur area of Netrokona district and Maria, daughter of Roman Mia of Nabiganj upazila under Habiganj district.
All the deceased were students of Horgaon Government Primary School.
Mostafizur Rahman, inspector of Bhulta police outpost, said three schoolgirls drowned in a pond of Horgaon area in the afternoon when they went to take bath as none of them knew how to swim.
Later, locals rescued the girls and took them to the local US Bangla Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared them dead.