Frequent load shedding disrupts industrial production

Several industries are seeing a rise in production costs and an exponential fall in production due to frequent power outages every day in Gazipur, one of the major industrial hubs of the country. As a result, the industrialists are not being able to export products on time. They are now in fear of incurring a massive loss and losing buyers abroad for this.

Meanwhile, people in remote rural areas of the districts are passing days in absolute misery as the frequency of power outages has increased along with the temperature.

However, the officials of Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) claim that they have a limited power supply as compared to the demand. So they have no other choice than imposing area-wise load shedding.