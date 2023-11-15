40 injured as AL, BNP clash in Bogura

At least 40 people, including five policemen, sustained injuries during a clash between the loyalists of the ruling Awami League (AL) and the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Sherpur upazila of Bogura.
The incident took place in the C&B office area of Sherpur around 10:45 am on Wednesday, amid the fifth spell of a nationwide blockade called by the BNP.
The police brought the situation under control by firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets. Vehicular movement on the adjacent Dhaka-Bogura highway was suspended for at least half an hour.
The injured AL supporters and cops received first aid at the upazila health complex, while the BNP supporters were treated at different private clinics.
Two rickshaw pullers, who were present at the scene, said that BNP and AL activists brought out separate processions from the Kortowa bus stand area around 10:45 am. A clash erupted between the two sides when two crude bombs exploded on the highway.
On information, the police went to the spot and brought the situation under control by firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets.
Rafikul Islam, general secretary of BNP’s Sherpur upazila unit, alleged that AL men carried out an attack on their procession all of a sudden, injuring at least 15 loyalists of BNP and its subordinate organisations.
Conversely, his AL counterpart, Sultan Mahmud, told Prothom Alo that their peace rally encountered a sudden attack from the BNP procession in the area. At least 20 activists of the ruling party and its associate organisations suffered injuries in the attack.
Babu Kumar Saha, officer-in-charge of Sherpur police station, said they fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. He, along with four other policemen, suffered injuries in the attack.