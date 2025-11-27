Bride’s father, mother, and brother flogged over playing music at wedding

An arbitration meeting was called following a dispute over playing music on sound system at a wedding ceremony.

A local Jubo Dal (youth wing of BNP) leader convened the meeting, which was later joined by leaders of the local BNP and its affiliated organisations.

During the arbitration, the bride’s father, mother and brother were allegedly flogged in public. The family of the bride was also levied a fine of Tk 50,000 at the arbitration.

The incident took place on 20 October in the Burirchar Union of Hatiya Upazila, Noakhali.

As the family failed to pay the fine, the auto-rickshaw of the bride’s brother-in-law was seized.

The news spread today, Thursday, for the auto-rickshaw was being held. Later, the auto-rickshaw was returned following mediation by a local journalist.