ASP beaten up while trying to stop extortion

Miscreants attacked an additional superintendent of police (ASP) while he was trying to apprehend two people collecting extortion from vehicles, in Narsingdi.

The incident occurred today, Saturday, at around 11:00 am near the Arshinagar railway crossing in Narsingdi town.

ASP of Narsingdi Sadar Circle, Mohammad Anwar Hossain, sustained injuries in the attack. He was sent to the Central Police Hospital in Rajarbagh in the capital after initial treatment.

Eyewitnesses and local sources said that at around 11:00 am, police apprehended two people while they were collecting extortion from various vehicles, including CNG and battery-run auto-rickshaws, at Arshinagar crossing.

A group of people then attacked to snatch the two detainees from the police. During the incident, ASP Mohammad Anwar Hossain, who was present at the scene, was also attacked.