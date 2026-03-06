Comilla University teacher kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, released 45 kms away
Abdur Razzak (Sohel), a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Comilla University (CU), was waiting for a bus near Kotbari area on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway to travel to Dhaka when four criminals forcibly abducted him in a car. They held him hostage at gunpoint and took the money he had with him.
The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Wednesday near Kotbari under Comilla Sadar South police station.
After the abduction, Abdur Razzak was released the same day around 5:00 pm in Shahidnagar, Daudkandi, nearly 45 kilometers away. The criminals robbed him of cash, his mobile phone, and also forced him to provide his ATM card, withdrawing money from it.
On Thursday, Abdur Razzak filed a case at Comilla Sadar South Model police station against four unknown individuals. The matter became public after the case was filed.
As of Friday afternoon, the police neither could arrest nor identified anyone involved. Police said they are working to apprehend those responsible.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Friday afternoon, Abdur Razzak said, “On Wednesday afternoon, I went to Kotbari Bishwaroad area in a colleague’s car. I was waiting for a bus on the highway to go to Dhaka. At that moment, a car stopped in front of me. One of the men in the car asked if I had booked an Uber. I said no. He said my photo was visible in the app. Around 2:30 pm, they forcibly put me into the car and started taking me toward Dhaka. After passing Comilla Cantonment, they tied my eyes, hands, and feet.”
Abdur Razzak added, “They held me at gunpoint, taking my mobile phone, wallet, and Tk 15,000. When they demanded my ATM card password, I initially refused. After being beaten, I was forced to provide it. They also took my bKash account password.”
The lecturer said the abduction team consisted of four people: one driver, one IT-skilled person sitting beside him, and two armed individuals at the back.
He said, “They took me to an Islami Bank ATM booth beside Abid Market in Daudkandi. They withdrew Tk 20,000 in four stages, totalling Tk 80,000. Additionally, they took Tk 15,000 from my wallet and Tk 2,500 from bKash, totalling Tk 97,500. They left me by the roadside in Shahidnagar, Daudkandi, threatening to shoot and spray me unconscious several times before leaving.”
Abdur Razzak said he is still in deep trauma since the incident.
“I have filed a case at the police station and demand the prompt arrest of the culprits and exemplary punishment through proper investigation,” he said.
Officer-in-Charge of Comilla Sadar South Model police station, Mohammad Sirajul Islam, told Prothom Alo that the victim lecturer has filed a case against four unknown individuals. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to identify and arrest those involved.