Comilla University teacher kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint, released 45 kms away

Abdur Razzak (Sohel), a lecturer in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Comilla University (CU), was waiting for a bus near Kotbari area on the Dhaka–Chittagong highway to travel to Dhaka when four criminals forcibly abducted him in a car. They held him hostage at gunpoint and took the money he had with him.

The incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Wednesday near Kotbari under Comilla Sadar South police station.

After the abduction, Abdur Razzak was released the same day around 5:00 pm in Shahidnagar, Daudkandi, nearly 45 kilometers away. The criminals robbed him of cash, his mobile phone, and also forced him to provide his ATM card, withdrawing money from it.