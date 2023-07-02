Three siblings drown in Sunamganj haor

Three siblings drowned as a boat sank in a haor at Gobindapur in Sadar upazila of Sunamganj district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Chandni, 12, Rabiul, 3 and Tanni, 8 – three children of Sohel Mia of the upazila, reports UNB.

The three children were catching fish in Kharcha haor in the morning. At one stage, the boat carrying them sank in the Haor due to strong current, said Ikhtier Uddin Chowdhury, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station.

On information, a team of divers from local firefighting units rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies.