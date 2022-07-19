State minister asks officials to avoid suits at govt offices

The state minister came up with the call after a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Tuesday.
He also said that the prime minister’s office (PMO) had issued a directive in this regard several years ago.
Planning minister MA Mannan also took part in the ECNEC meeting at the planning commission while prime minister Sheikh Hasina joined it virtually from the Ganobhaban.
The metro rail project officials informed the meeting that the work on the Uttara-Agargaon portion will be completed by December and the rail may start operating on the route then.
The rail track from Agargaon to Motijheel will be installed by December 2023 while it will be extended to Kamlalapur by December 2025.
The authorities have already started the land acquisition process for the extension of the project.