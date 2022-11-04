A single trawler catches 117 mound of hilsa in Hatia

A single trawler that went on fishing into the deep sea has caught 117 mounds of hilsa.

The hilsa were sold for more than Tk 1.4 million (1,455,948) at a wholesale market named Meghna Fishing Agency at Chairmanghat in Noakhali’s Hatia on Thursday night.

The owner and other fishermen of the trawler are delighted to catch so many hilsa in one go, after being in the sea for only five days.