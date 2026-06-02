Mysterious AUV caught in Bay of Bengal handed over to Navy, experts weigh in

The mysterious Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) caught in fishermen’s nets off the coast of Patharghata in Barguna has been handed over to the Bangladesh Navy. District police said the vehicle is now in the Navy’s custody.

Barguna Superintendent of Police Kudrat-E-Khuda confirmed the matter at around 12:45 pm today, Tuesday. He told Prothom Alo, “We have handed the vehicle over to the Navy.”

Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Sohan of Patharghata Police Station, who recovered the object from the fishermen, told Prothom Alo this afternoon that it had already been sent to Dhaka with the help of the the Coast Guard on Monday night.

When contacted, the media officer for the Coast Guard’s South Zone declined to comment. However, an unofficial source within the Coast Guard stated that the vehicle was initially taken into their custody before the process of transferring it to the Navy began. The Navy is expected to conduct forensic examinations on it and take necessary follow-up actions.