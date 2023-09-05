3 construction workers die from electrocution in Brahmanbaria 

Mohammad Emranul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Sarail police station, said the workers got electrocuted when they came in contact with a live electric wire while working at the house one Barkat Ali in Terkanda village on Monday afternoon.

Later, they were taken to the upazila health complex where doctors declared them dead on arrival, he said.

On information, police visited the scene, said the OC, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.