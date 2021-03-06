Local News

Murder accused goes missing from Chattogram central jail

Prothom Alo English Desk

An accused in a murder case was found missing in Chattogam central jail on Saturday, reports UNB.

The missing prisoner is Farhad Hossain Rubel, an accused in a murder case filed with Sadarghat police station of Chattogram city.


Advertisement

Jail super of Chattogram central jail Md Shafiqul Islam Khan filed a General Diary (GD) with Kotwali police station around 12:0pm, said its officer-in-charge Nizam Uddin.

"We are investigating the matter," said the OC.

Jail sources said the absence of the prisoner came to the notice of the jail authorities while calculating the number of prisoners.

Farhad was an inmate of 'punishment ward' of Karnaphuli Bhaban in the jail.

Read more from Local News

More News

Poacher arrested with trap, deer

Poacher arrested with trap, deer

Jashore juvenile centre itself needs correction

Jashore juvenile centre itself needs correction

Freedom fighter’s family ‘held hostage’ in Lalmonirhat

Freedom fighter’s family ‘held hostage’ in Lalmonirhat

IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar

IOM opens first safe space for host communities' women in Cox’s Bazar