Murder accused goes missing from Chattogram central jail

Jail super of Chattogram central jail Md Shafiqul Islam Khan filed a General Diary (GD) with Kotwali police station around 12:0pm, said its officer-in-charge Nizam Uddin.



"We are investigating the matter," said the OC.



Jail sources said the absence of the prisoner came to the notice of the jail authorities while calculating the number of prisoners.



Farhad was an inmate of 'punishment ward' of Karnaphuli Bhaban in the jail.

